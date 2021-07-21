Detroit man charged after woman found shot to death in Madison Heights motel room

article

A Detroit man is facing charges after police found a woman dead in a Madison Heights motel room Monday.

Jajuan Darvez West, 21, is charged with homicide-open murder and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony in connection with the death of a 29-year-old Detroit woman.

Police responded to a noise disturbance call at the Rodeway Inn at 32703 Stephenson Hwy. just before 5:30 a.m. Officers found the victim dead. Police said she was shot five times in the torso.

West was arrested near the scene, police said. He is due back in court July 28.