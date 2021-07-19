article

Police in Madison Heights say they have arrested a Detroit man in connection to the shooting death of a female victim Monday morning.

The suspect was arrested after being found hiding behind a dumpster at a gas station nearby.

Deputies were called to a motel at the Rodeway Inn following reports of a noise disturbance. They located the victim during the welfare check inside one of the motel rooms.

She was found shortly after 5:30 a.m., according to a release from police.

The victim was identified as a 29-year-old Black woman from Detroit.

The scene unfolded at 32703 Stephenson, which is nearby I-75 and W 14 Mile.

Police also determined the victim lived in the hotel with another male who was not at the scene. After identifying him, Madison Heights deputies searched the area before finding him hiding at the Mobile gas station at 14 Mile and Stephenson.

The 20-year-old suspect was taken into custody and a handgun believed to have been used in the shooting was recovered nearby.

MHPD Detectives are still investigating and will be forwarding the case to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office for review and authorization of appropriate charges. The name of the victim will not be released until all notifications have been made.