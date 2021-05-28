Detroit man charged by FBI with teen sex trafficking out of his home

A 55-year-old Detroit man was arrested and federally charged with sex trafficking announced Acting United States Attorney Saima Mohsin on Friday.

Kevin Levon Giles of Detroit is accused of trafficking two teen girls, 16 and 17 years old who he had living at his house on Pembroke, using advertisements online on the site megapersonals.com including photographs and videos of them.

Kevin Levon Giles

Authorities also recovered an adult victim from his residence that he advertised on the website. The complaint alleges that Giles used coercion to cause the adult woman to engage in commercial sex acts.

Investigators say the sexual acts happened at Giles' Pembroke residence.

The FBI was first tipped off to the case after getting information that the 17-year-old had run away from home and was living with Giles on April 16, then found that the second teen was also living there.

The FBI is currently looking for additional juveniles who may have had contact with Giles. Anyone with information about the juveniles, or with information about Giles’ sex trafficking operation, is asked to contact the FBI at (313) 965-2323.

Giles appeared Friday in federal court and was temporarily detained until his bond hearing on Tuesday, June 1 at 1 p.m.

