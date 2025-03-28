Detroit man charged in fatal double shooting of victims who were brothers

article

The Brief Cornelius Love Grubb has been charged in a fatal double shooting from March 19. Both victims were brothers, with one dying at the scene and the other at the hospital. DPD says that a fight at a gathering of family and friends on Forrer Street escalated into the fatal shooting.



The man police say shot and killed two victims who were brothers, was charged on Friday.

Cornelius Love Grubb is facing with two counts of first degree murder, and assault with intent to murder, and numerous weapons charges.

The backstory:

Detroit police said that a fight escalated into gunfire between family and friends in the 15000 block of Forrer Street, just north of Grand River on the city's west side at 9:20 p.m. March 19.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene while the other died in surgery after being transported to the hospital. Both victims were brothers.

At the time, Detroit Police Cmdr. Detrich Lever believes the situation is one that could have been resolved with peaceful conflict resolution and didn't need to escalate.

"(This) was a fight that turned into a gun battle between friends and family," he said. "It's tragic. I think it's nothing that some conflict resolution couldn't resolve."

Neighbors previously told FOX 2 they heard as many as 40 shots being fired.

The Source: Information for this report is from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office and a previous FOX 2 article.



