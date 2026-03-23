Detroit man charged with trafficking a minor, possession of child pornography

Bryce Silas Patterson was charged with sex trafficking of a minor, sexual exploitation of children and possession of child pornography in Federal Court in Detroit.

Patterson, 30, was arrested after an investigation by the Southeast Michigan Trafficking and Exploitation Crimes (SEMTEC) Task Force. He was arraigned March 23, and will next be back in court April 2.

SEMTEC conducted an undercover operation to recover a minor who was believed to be the victim of sex trafficking. Information gathered by the agents revealed that Patterson posted advertisements for commercial sex, which included photos of minor girls, on a commonly used website. In addition to posting the ads, Patterson would arrange for the transportation of the minor on sex dates and collect payments from the minor victims. A search of

Patterson’s cellular device revealed images and a video which contained child sexual abusive material, which Patterson had created depicting one of the minor victims he trafficked. SEMTEC Agents were assisted by Sumpter Township Police in arresting him last week.

"These alleged crimes are disgusting,"U.S. Attorney Gorgon. Jerome Gorgon." SEMTEC is designed to hunt down sex traffickers who try to sell our children. And we are honored to do this good work with our federal, state, and local partners."