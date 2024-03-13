Detroit man charged with fentanyl death of Birmingham teen from 2021

article

A Detroit man has been charged in the fentanyl death of a teen from Birmingham from 2021.

Aron Miranda was charged with delivery of a controlled substance causing death, delivery/manufacturing of a controlled substance less than 50 Grams, and felony firearm.

Miranda, 24, is accused of selling the fentanyl to Jack McCarthy, 19, on Lonyo Street in Detroit at 1:52 a.m. Sept. 25, 2021.

McCarthy was found dead less than an hour later at 2:30 a.m. inside his home on Westchester Street in Birmingham.

An investigation by the Detroit Police Department led to the arrest of Miranda on March 12, 2024.

Miranda was arraigned Wednesday, and given a $150,000 personal bond.

If convicted, Miranda is facing a possible life sentence for the felony of delivery of a controlled substance causing death.

The dealing of the substance carries a 20-year maximum penalty and the firearm charge is a two-year sentence.

"We are pleased that the work of the Detroit Police Department resulted in the arrest, and now, the prosecution of Defendant Miranda in the death of Jack McCarthy," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy.



