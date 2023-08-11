Detroit man connected to Mexican Cartel gets 40-60 years for drug possession, delivery conspiracy

article

A 57-year-old Detroit man was sentenced to several decades in prison after he was found guilty of conspiracy to deliver more than a thousand grams of cocaine.

Alexander Aceval, who has previously been sentenced for conspiring to traffic drugs has connections to the Mexican cartel and is accused of using a Nuel to help him import and distribute large quantities of the drug.

The cocaine was transported in semi-trucks from Mexico by the cartel, the attorney general said in a release.

Aceval was found guilty of trying to transport a large quantity of drugs in early July. He was given a sentence of 40–60 years. He was also ordered to pay $1,300 in court costs and two other fees.

An investigation into Aceval began after a tip came into Michigan State Police from the department's narcotics team. Troopers followed Aceval and his accomplice to a parking lot in an industrial park in Brownstown Township before stopping the pair in Lincoln Park. During the stop, detectives located approximately 40 kilograms of cocaine that had been loaded into a pickup truck.

"This sentence will serve to keep a repeat offender from continuing to flood our state with illegal and dangerous narcotics, and our communities are safer for it," said state Attorney General Dana Nessel. "This conviction and sentence are a result of the excellent work of the Michigan State Police and the Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team, as well as prosecutors in my department, and I’m thankful for their efforts."

Aceval was previously convicted in 2005 on a similar charge, which enhanced his latest sentence.