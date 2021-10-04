Detroit man dies after being found shot outside running vehicle in Inkster

A Detroit man died after he was shot late Saturday in Inkster.

Police were called to the area of Hazelwood and Central around 11:50 p.m. for shots fired. When officers arrived, they found the 21-year-old man on the ground next to a running Jeep Cherokee.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Anyone with information is asked to call Michigan State Police at 734-287-5000.