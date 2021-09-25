Expand / Collapse search

Police seeking information on Inkster shooting

By FOX 2 News Staff and Connie Rahbany
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit

INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Sept. 24, Inkster Police Department requested assistance from Michigan State Police in the investigation of a shooting on Lovett Ave and Andover St.

Investigators said that the 22-year-old woman answered the front door of a home to observe a man standing on the front porch. The unknown man shot the woman multiple times with a pistol.

The shooter fled the scene in a waiting getaway vehicle.

The woman was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.

According to police, the incident is still under investigation.

If you have information on this incident, please call the MSP at (734)287-5000 or leave a tip on their mobile app.