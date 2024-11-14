Detroit man due in court for 2022 murder of retired police officer

A Detroit man accused of killing his neighbor and dumping his body in 2022 is due in court for a preliminary exam Thursday.

Erik Delano Davis was charged in September with first-degree murder, first-degree home invasion, and felony weapons charges for the slaying of 41-year-old Stefon Hodo, who was a retired Detoit police officer.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Davis killed Hodo during an argument on June 28, 2022, and moved his body to a park, where it was found two weeks later.

Related article

After the murder, Davis allegedly broke into Hodo's home to steal his car and handgun. A few days later, the prosecutor said Davis drove to another location and shot at a 39-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man with Hodo's gun, non-fatally injuring both of them.

Davis was arrested after that shooting, but he was not charged with the murder of Hodo until two years later.