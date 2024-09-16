Neighbor charged in murder of ex-Detroit cop who was found decomposing in park

article

A Detroit man has been charged with killing his neighbor, a former police officer, and then dumping his body in a park.

Erik Davis, 30, was charged with killing 41-year-old Stefon Hodo two years ago and then stealing his car and gun before shooting two other people.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Davis killed Hodo during an argument and then broke into his home to steal his car and handgun. A few days later, the prosecutor said Davis drove to another location and shot at a 39-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man.

Hodo's remains were found two weeks later, on July 14, 2022.

Davis was originally arrested two years ago, in July 2022, shortly after Hodo's death.

Hodo had been missing at the time and authorities said Davis pulled up in Hodo's car at a home on Ferguson Road, near the Southfield Freeway on June 30, 2022, in Detroit and shot at the home multiple times around 11:15 that morning. A few hours later, he returned and exchanged gunshots with a man inside the home.

The victim in his 40s was shot in the finger, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is listed in stable condition. There were eight people in the home at the time of the shooting - five adults and three kids.

Detroit police arrested the suspect the same evening in the area of W. Chicago and Schaefer Highway after a foot pursuit. He was taken into custody after tips from the community, police said.

Authorities did not provide a motive for the shootings or if they're connected to Hodo.

Until this weekend, Davis had not been identified as the suspect in the death of Hodo.