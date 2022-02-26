Detroit man found shot and burned in 2015, investigators still seeking information

69-year-old Robert Ellis was found shot and burned in 2015 in his own rental property on Detroit's west side.

Robert, also known as "Bobby" or "Blue", was found on Dec. 23, 2015. Investigators found his body shot and burned in his rental property at 19140 Archdale St, between W. Seven Mile Rd and Cambridge Ave in Detroit.

A Crime Stoppers report said a neighbor smelled smoke and called 911. Emergency units responded and found his body.

"We're no longer looking for closure. We're looking for justice in his murder," said Linda Ellis, Robert's sister.

Linda said that police told her he was killed on the rental property and only his body was burned. She said he was shot and then moved to the second floor.

"It's been a hard 6 years. We know someone knows something and all I ask is that someone please come forward," Linda said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest.

Linda said she is willing to offer a $5,000 reward if in the next 48 hours someone comes forward with information leading to an arrest.

"Come forward and help us get justice. Not a year goes by when we don't think about him," said Linda. "We're not giving up. His case is not going in the cold case file."

To leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 1(800)Speak-Up or go to www.1800speakup.org.