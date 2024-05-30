Detroit man gets 10 years in prison for attacking nurse

A 24-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for assaulting and choking a nurse at a federal detention center, causing injury.

According to court records, Tyjuan Gray of Detroit attacked the nurse practitioner during a routine medical visit in July of 2023, while housed at the Federal Correctional Institution, Milan, announced the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of Michigan.

"Gray grabbed the nurse’s throat, hitting her head against the wall," according to the attorney's office. "Gray held the nurse’s wrists so that she was unable to radio for help or defend herself. When the victim fell to the floor, Gray kneed her in the stomach while restraining her and strangling her."

As the nurse neared unconsciousness, another inmate intervened and pulled the suspect off the victim. She then sounded her alarm and received medical treatment for the injuries she sustained from the strangulation.

"This defendant perpetrated an unprovoked, egregious assault on a healthcare professional providing him with medical care. His actions not only caused her physical injury but took away her ability to feel safe at work and left her with emotional scars that will last a lifetime," said Attorney Dawn N. Ison in the release.

The FBI investigated this case. The prosecution was led by Assistant U.S. Attorney Tara Hindelang.