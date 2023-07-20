Detroit man gets 25 years after major bust stops drug trafficking to West Virginia

A 50-year-old Detroit man was sentenced in a drug trafficking case that netted investigators a major haul of illicit substances, weapons, and cash.

Jeffrey Davis was a member of the TuffTeam gang that was responsible for the distribution of drugs like heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine from Detroit to West Virginia when he was arrested. He's been in federal custody since 2019.

He was sentenced this week on both drug and weapons charges to 25 years in prison.

"Removing individuals who inflict significant harm on our community by dealing in deadly drugs and high-powered firearms is a top priority," said U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison. "This significant sentence should send a clear message to those similarly engaged in such conduct that we will be relentless in our effort to protect our community."

A special agent within the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms said Davis "sold poison in our community."

Over the course of law enforcement's investigation of Davis, they seized:

23 firearms, including two machine guns

69 grams of heroin

91 grams of fentanyl

215 grams of crack cocaine

More than $10,000 of cash

The trafficking transported contraband between Detroit and Bridgeport and Morgantown in West Virginia.