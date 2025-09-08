Detroit man gifted $100K by YouTuber later found after apparent kidnapping

The Brief A man who was gifted $100K from a YouTuber was later kidnapped, according to sources. 60-year-old Curtis Dixon was found last Monday where witnesses say Dixon was found hog-tied in his burned-out SUV on Detroit’s east side. Sources tell FOX 2 Dixon is lying low at an unknown location for now.



A feel-good story turned real ugly after a Detroit man was gifted $100,000 from a famous YouTuber and then claimed he was kidnapped and nearly killed.

Big picture view:

Initially, Detroit police were handling the case, but now federal officials, specifically the ATF, have taken over as of Monday.

They are investigating Curtis Dixon's story, which involves a wild chain of events, including kidnapping and being tied up.

The backstory:

One minute, 60-year-old Curtis Dixon was receiving $100,000 for a good deed. A week and a half later, last Monday, witnesses say Dixon was found hog-tied in his burned-out SUV on Detroit’s east side.

Sources indicate there are some inconsistencies in Dixon’s story, but he claims he met someone in the area of Mt. Elliot and Nevada. From there, he was kidnapped, driven to ATMs to withdraw money, then beaten, tied up, and his car set ablaze.

Several days into the investigation, the feds took over the case from Detroit police. The ATF is investigating this as possible arson, kidnapping, and extortion.

The backstory:

In August, Curtis Dixon was gifted $100,000 from M-D Motivator, a famous YouTuber who rewards good deeds with money. MD Motivator posed as a blind man in need, and Dixon offered what little money he had to help.

Sources tell FOX 2 Dixon is lying low at an unknown location for now. Meanwhile, the ATF is likely to provide more updates this week.