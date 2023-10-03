Detroit man hit, killed after crashing stolen vehicle and running onto I-94

A suspect running from a crash died after a woman hit him on I-94 in Detroit on Monday night.

Michigan State Police said the 37-year-old man crashed a stolen vehicle in the area of Chalmers and the freeway around 11:20 p.m. The man ran from the crash and onto the eastbound side of I-94, where he was struck.

The suspect's body was found on the left shoulder.

The woman who hit the man called police and stayed at the scene.

"Our hearts go out to the family of this man as well as to the driver who was part of this traumatic experience. The freeway is no place for pedestrians regardless of the situation. You never realize how fast traffic is going until it is too late," MSP F/Lt Mike Shaw said.

