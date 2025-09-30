Detroit man pleads guilty to bank robbery while using Rolls-Royce as getaway vehicle

article

A Detroit man has pleaded guilty to robbing banks while using a rented Rolls-Royce as a getaway vehicle.

Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon said Dorian Trevor Sykes pleaded guilty to four counts of bank and credit union robbery and attempted bank robbery.

Court documents say Sykes robbed two credit unions and one bank of over $20,000 and attempted to rob one bank between March 6 and 12.

Timeline:

On March 6, Sykes entered the Credit Union One branch in Sterling Heights and handed the bank teller a piece of paper before telling the employee "this is a robbery" before demanding "big bills."

The teller handed him $10,169 and the suspect fled.

On March 12, the same man entered a Chase Bank branch in Lathrup Village and gave the teller a note stating, "Give me all the money... I have a gun... I will kill everyone in here."

The teller handed the robber $3,400 who then fled in a parked Rolls-Royce SUV, according to surveillance footage from a nearby home.

Law enforcement later confirmed Sykes as the suspect before observing him in the area of MGM Casino. While attempting to pull him over, the Rolls-Royce fled.

Officials say Sykes rented the Rolls-Royce for $1,000 per day.

The backstory:

In mid-March, the owner of Southfield's Dream Luxury Car Rental told FOX 2 that a customer rented a Rolls-Royce for $1,750 a day.

Sam Zahar said he was unaware the Rolls-Royce was being used during a crime spree until he spotted the vehicle in a video on social media.

"This is my car," he said. "I got a screenshot and I tried to, that's my car. I (had) about probably four detectives by my house driving around thinking I stole the bank because the car is under my name."

The vehicle was later recovered with about $15,000 in damages.

What's next:

Sykes is scheduled to be sentenced on March 17, 2026 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.