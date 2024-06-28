Detroit man sentenced to 36 months to 10 years for human trafficking

A 34-year-old Detroit man was sentenced to spend between three and ten years in prison for his role in sex trafficking multiple women in Detroit, Kimball and Port Huron.

Alexzonder Rodriguez, was sentenced June 28, in Third Circuit Court by Judge Darnella Claybourne.

Rodriguez pled guilty in April to two counts of Attempt – Accepting Earnings of Prostitution and one count of Attempt – Transportation for Prostitution.

From February 2021 through June 2022, Rodriguez operated a prostitution and sex trafficking criminal enterprise involving at least five victims. Rodriguez would arrange dinner dates to lure his victims, and then escalate the arrangements to include regular commercial sex. Evidence showed Rodriguez orchestrated the commercial sex, organized their transportation and kept a majority of the earnings.

"Human trafficking is a horrific crime that devastates lives," Attorney General Dana Nessel said. "Today’s sentencing sends a strong message that those who choose to exploit others will be held accountable. I commend the diligent efforts of the FBI’s Southeast Michigan Trafficking and Exploitation Crimes Task Force, which helped secure this sentence and bring freedom to victims."