Detroit man sentenced to at least 10 years after setting pregnant girlfriend on fire

The Brief Devonne Marsh received a 10 to 20-year sentence for drugging and setting his pregnant girlfriend, Tanya Prichard, on fire. Prichard's family condemned Marsh's actions, emphasizing the loss and trauma caused. Prichard died in 2024, two years after she was found in the basement of their Detroit home.



The man who authorities said drugged his pregnant girlfriend before setting her on fire will spend up to four decades in prison after he pleaded guilty to multiple charges.

Devonne Marsh appeared in Judge Cynthia Stevens courtroom on Friday for sentencing in the January 2022 assault on his pregnant girlfriend.

Tanya Prichard died last July, two years after she was found in the basement of a home on Packard in Detroit with burns all over her body. Police and prosecutors said Marsh doused her with lighter fluid and set her on fire.

Marsh pleaded guilty a month ago to felony weapon charges and controlled substances and was sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison.

During Marsh's sentencing, Prichard's daughter, Summer, asked for the court to give Marsh a harsh sentence.

"He broke her down mentally, emotionally and physically. He kept her away from me as well as my family and made sure we missed out on time. We will never get back," she said.

Summer said her mom struggled with addictions issues and she didn't have much of a childhood with her.

"But even through all of it, I never gave up on the idea that one day we would have a relationship I've always wanted. Now I'll never get that chance because of Devonne," she said. "He took away every moment we were supposed to have. And now every big thing that happened to my life, I'll be reminded that I could never run to my mom and celebrate with her or be comforted by her."

Prichard's sister, Tricia Mullin, also spoke, saying that Marsh could have done anything to help her.

"He left her there for four long days. He left my sister to suffer in agony without seeking any medical attention for her or his two unborn kids," she said. "He abandoned her and them, leaving them to endure unimaginable pain and trauma. The defendant's actions demonstrated a blatant disregard for human life and a shocking lack of empathy."

Prichard was hospitalized with third degree burns. One of the twins she was carrying also died.

"The defendant's actions led to more than 30 skin grafts, 90 surgeries, countless blood transfusions, the loss of one of the two twins," Mullin said.

Before Stevens sentenced Marsh, the prosecutor asked for the sentence agreement in the case, which would have sentenced him to 10 to 20 years.

"The whole thing goes to show that he is an individual with disregard for human life," the prosecutor said.

His defense attorney also spoke, asking judge Stevens to give him the agreed-upon sentence. However, the defense attorney also said that there was an argument for why she was in the basement – even indicating she may have set herself on fire.

"There are elements on the record, which would have been introduced at trial," he said. "We've got great doubt as to the charges, particularly those against the alleged victim in this case. Specifically, admissible evidence where she herself, without being forced, unequivocally stated that she set herself on fire."

However, he did not elaborate.

"Not taking away from the, you know, the nature of the circumstances, which is horrific, but an explanation and a defense for my client as to why Mrs. Prichard was in that basement for four days. There was an explanation for that. That did not come out of trial. I do not believe this to be the form to go into all of that detail, but I want the court to keep that in mind," he said.

As court wound down, Stevens said Prichard's story changed a few different times. Despite the changing of her story, that doesnt' change that she was in the basement of the home, pregnant, and that she was - in fact - set on fire.

"I'm aware that the decedent who unfortunately was struggling with addiction, offered at least three versions of the circumstances. The occasion of her being set on fire. All of those circumstances, however, placed her addicted, pregnant and burnt in a basement for a substantial period of time with no medical care. All of the versions placed the guns and the narcotics in the same basement. My amazement, frankly, was that the other persons in the house who had to either smell her burnt flesh were not charged with something as well," Stevens said.

