Detroit man re-charged with setting pregnant girlfriend on fire, bond raised to $750K

A Detroit man who was held initially on a $50,000 or 10% bond after police said he set his pregnant girlfriend on fire during in argument is now being held on a $750,000 cash bond for the charges as they were reissued after he was released from custody last week.

Devonne Marsh is accused of dousing his girlfriend, who was pregnant with twins, with lighter fluid and then setting the woman on fire inside their home on Jan. 14. When he was arrested, he was ordered held on a $50,000 bond with 10%. That means he was able to get bailed out of jail for the assault with intent charges for as low a $5,000.

Last week, he was released from the Wayne County Jail but never left custody because Macomb County picked him up for an unrelated warrant.

On Monday, he appeared in Wayne County court virtually while still being held in the Macomb County Jail as the charges had been reissued and he was ordered held on a $750,000 bond, no 10%.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office argued for a $1 million bond, citing Marsh's criminal history.

His defense, however, argued that bond was only being raised because of the attention given to the case, based on the original $50,000 bond, and asked for a 10% option for her client. She said that the prosecutor's office dismissed the original charges when the low bond was publicized and that it was ‘prejudicial’ for the prosecutor's office to change the charges.

The judge, however, didn't agree with the defense and ordered Marsh held on a $750,000 bond.

He's due back in court on Feb. 1.

