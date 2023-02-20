Detroit man sentenced to prison after selling fentanyl to informants in West Virginia

A Detroit man who sold fentanyl to confidential informants learned his prison sentence last week.

Eddie "Ace" Kellom, 23, was sentenced to 3 ½ years behind bars, followed by three years of supervised release after authorities say he sold fentanyl to informants in West Virginia's Raleigh County. He sold the informants the drugs four times between May 21, 2021, and Nov. 1, 2021.

On Jan. 11, 2022, about 250 grams of fentanyl were found in Kellom's vehicle when he was stopped in Putnam County, W. Va. Authorities say he admitted that he traveled to the state from Michigan, and planned to sell the drugs in West Virginia.