Detroit man wanted for shooting 7 at West Virginia bar jumps from car to escape capture on city's west side

The Detroit man suspected of shooting seven people in a West Virginia hookah evaded captured Friday on the city's west side.

Kymonie Desean Davis jumped out of a moving vehicle in the area of Ohio Street and Westfield as Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team officers tried to arrest him at 3:30 p.m. today.

Kymonie Davis

DFAT members, Michigan State Police and Detroit police K-9 officers tried to find Davis as he fled on foot, but could not. The US Marshals Service is offering up to $1,500 for information leading to DAVIS arrest.

On New Year's Day Davis was in Huntington, West Virginia at the Kulture Hookah bar when he was involved in an altercation with security staff, left and got a firearm.

He then opened fire on the bar hitting seven people inside and outside of it. Since then, the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Apprehension Task Forces have been searching for him in multiple states.

Davis is described as black, with brown eyes and black hair standing 6 feet, 2 inches and 165 pounds. He has gone by AKAs of "Money" and "VinewoodMoney." On his neck he has a tattoo: "Beast."

Davis has been charged with seven counts of wanton endangerment and one count of malicious wounding. He also has active warrants locally for burglary and domestic battery and is wanted for fraud in Illinois with no extradition.