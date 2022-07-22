Detroit man wins $1 million on Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket

article

A Detroit man thought a scratch-off lottery ticket he bought was a $1,000 winner – it was a $1 million winner.

The 25-year-old man who chose to remain anonymous bought the Triple Million Michigan Lottery ticket at Corner Liquor Shoppe at 334 West Kennett Rd. in Pontiac.

"I play instant games all the time," he said. "I scratched my Triple Million ticket and thought I’d won $1,000. I took the ticket back to the store I’d bought it at and had them check it. When the cashier told me it was a $1 million winner, I just stared in shock at my friend who was with me. I don’t have the words to describe the feeling that came over me!"

The man chose to receive the prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $693,000 rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount. He plans to buy a home with the money.