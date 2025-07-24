Detroit mayoral candidate Solomon Kinloch pleaded guilty to 1993 assault involving ex-wife, records show

The Brief A Detroit mayoral candidate was previously convicted of assault and battery after an incident involving his then-wife in 1993. Solomon Kinloch threatened the woman with a knife and struck her in the head, court records and testimony from Southfield police show.



Solomon Kinloch, a candidate running for Detroit mayor, was previously convicted of assault and battery after an incident involving his then-wife more than three decades ago.

The church pastor pleaded guilty after the 1993 incident that included allegations of domestic violence.

Big picture view:

According to court records verified by the Oakland County Prosecutor, Kinloch assaulted his wife multiple times in the couple's Southfield apartment during an evening in 1993, leading to charges before an eventual plea deal.

Testimony from the responding Southfield police officer includes details that Kinloch threw a glass at the victim, threatened her with a knife, and eventually struck her in the back of her head with the handle of the weapon.

When the police arrived, the victim was bleeding from a cut she suffered on her hand, had scratches on her face, and could not walk because of injuries she suffered from the thrown glass, according to observations from the responding officer.

Kinloch was charged with felonious assault before pleading guilty to the lesser charge of assault and battery.

He was sentenced to 12 months of probation. Oakland County court records also show he violated his probation and had his sentence extended.

Kinloch and the victim remained married for several more years before the two divorced in 2004.

The other side:

FOX 2 reached out to Kinloch's campaign for comment. A spokesperson with the campaign responded with a statement saying:

"More than thirty years ago as a nineteen-year-old, Pastor Kinloch made a mistake. He’s never attempted to hide it or run from it. Rather, he has discussed it as part of his ministry and used it to help put countless others on the path to redemption. Pastor Kinloch preaches about second chances, forgiveness, and accepting that no one is perfect. Political rivals bringing this thirty-year-old incident up while people are voting is poli-tricks, but we will remain focused on delivering for Detroit, investing in neighborhoods, not just Downtown, attacking poverty, and creating opportunity for all Detroiters."

State of the race:

While Detroit's mayoral primary is scheduled for Aug. 5, voting is already underway in the nonpartisan race.

Absentee ballots have already been mailed out and early voting begins on July 26.

Over several months, nine candidates who filed to run have jockeyed for the position. They include members of the city council, the business community, those with legal and police backgrounds, and others.

The backstory:

Kinloch has positioned himself as a political outsider in the campaign to be Detroit's next mayor.

Characterizing himself as a community leader with humble roots, he has led the Triumph Church in Detroit for decades. Serving at the helm since 1998, he helped grow the congregation into the tens of thousands with members across Metro Detroit.

Kinloch has also scored significant endorsements during the campaign, including one from the United Auto Workers Union.