Detroit Memorial Day begins, Pontiac kids expected to survive shooting, community aids Dearborn Hts. family

Day two of a two-day celebration honoring the victims of COVID-19 from Detroit will get underway Monday morning. A total of 15 separate funeral processions will lead family and friends who lost loved ones to the virus on a memorial drive around Belle Isle throughout the day.

March and April was a brutal month for Detroit. While the city has kept the virus at bay following the surge experienced earlier in the year, more than 1,500 residents still died in the early months. Many who died will have their faces displayed on billboard-sized photos around the state park this week.

Monday's schedule will start with a speech from Mayor Mike Duggan, before a city-wide ringing of bells, and then an all-day procession around the island.

On Sunday, coronavirus memorials were held in each District of the city as council representatives led ceremonies for their constituents.

Monday's events begin at 8:30 a.m., which FOX 2 plans on streaming on our website. After the mayor speaks and 15 minutes of bell-ringing commences, mourners invited to drive around the island will remain in their cars as they make the drive around the city. It's expected to go from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Learn more here.

Advertisement

Children expected to survive Pontiac drive-by shooting

In the first bit of good news for a Pontiac family hurting after a shooting incident Saturday, the victims - two kids and a baby - are expected to be okay.

Two of the victims have been released from the hospital while a third remains, following a harrowing Saturday night when an estimated two gunmen open-fired on a home in Pontiac in the 1100 block of Dudley. They struck a 10-month-old baby, a 7-year-old, and an 11-year-old.

"It hurts to have this happen," Reginald Washington, a family member said. "It hurts to see this young baby only months old."

"They're heartless," said neighbor Albert Hartsfield. "Do that to some innocent kids, heartless."

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office believes it was a Chrysler 300 that pulled up to that house on Saturday. Officers also believe the suspects had a getaway driver as well.

Community comes to aid of grieving family after fatal house fire

Furniture, food, and money filled the donation category for a family in need after a devastating house fire burned their possessions to the ground, and killed one of their sons.

"It gives you hope for humanity when something like this happens and there's so much outpouring and outreach for people to come and support its fantastic," said Paul Finch who donated furniture to the Acosta family.

The tragedy happened last week in Dearborn Heights when the family's son, 20-year-old Christian, set his room on fire in an attempt to take his life. Someone who battled mental illness for the previous few months, Christian had indicated he wanted to kill himself. He later died from his injuries.

"He was a very caring guy," Nick, his brother said. "I know at face value it doesn't seem that way, but he was a normal kid going through what seemed like normal kid issues."

In response to the tragedy, the community turned out a donation drive hosted by the non-profit Eternal Light.

"I'm very excited it's bigger than I thought," said family friend Nadia Nasir. "I was thinking at first I could just pick up a few donations from people's houses whatever, but then there was so many of them."

Daily Forecast

Expect a last gasp of summer temperatures this week before diving back down. Storms are also forecasted for Tuesday.

Report highlights COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on sleep and mental health around the world

The coronavirus pandemic has changed our society in many ways, including our quality of sleep and emotional well-being.

A new report by Sleep Cycle, a popular mobile app that analyzes users’ sleep patterns, suggests that the COVID-19 outbreak has profoundly impacted sleep and mental health for people worldwide.

The report, called Sleep and Mental Health Amidst the 2020 Coronavirus Pandemic, found that teens and young adults experienced the worst sleep quality.

This group also reported the highest rate of feelings of depression, citing loneliness and excessive technology consumption as they transitioned to remote learning amid government shutdowns to help curb the spread of the virus.