Detroit Metro Airport employee attacked in Big Blue Parking Deck

Two women, including a Detroit Metro Airport employee, were assaulted inside the Big Blue Parking Deck.

Around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, the employee was on the top floor of the parking structure when a suspect attacked her. He hit, and grabbed her, and she was checked for a concussion at a hospital.

This attack comes after an attempted sexual assault of another woman Saturday inside the deck. Police did not say if that victim was an employee.

The Wayne County Airport Authority Public Safety Division is working to catch the suspect, and additional patrols have been added at the Big Blue Parking Deck and McNamara Parking Deck.

DTW asks to take every precaution when parking and offers the following safety tips:

• Be aware of your surroundings.

• If you see something, say something by dialing 911.

• Walk confidently and do not talk to strangers.

• Walk in groups if possible.