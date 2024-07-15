It didn't take one Detroit mom long to find her son's stolen car.

In fact, all Nicole Massey needed were a few keen internet searches and eventually she found not just the suspect thieves - but the stolen car.

"I have a media background so I said ‘let me use my journalism skills,’ went on Google as anybody would do and I just Googled ‘the Kia boys'," she told FOX 2.

It's not the first time the Kia Boys have taken something that wasn't theirs. They have made a name for themselves on social media by stealing vehicles made by the Korean automaker. They're also behind a TikTok challenge that sparked a surge of thefts using a USB cable to steal the cars.

Massey and her son are the latest victims of the criminals.

"My son and I woke up, he said ‘mom I’m gonna go play basketball with my friends.’ To his surprise, he went outside to get in his car to leave, his car was gone," Massey said. "It had been stolen."

It was on Saturday morning when a neighbor's security camera captured the images.

A car pulled up to Massey's home and three minutes later, her son's 2021 Kia Rio backs out of her driveway.

"I was just amazed at how someone could boldly in broad daylight come onto your property and steal your car," she said. "So immediately,we got in the car and we went to the police station to file a report."

That's when the school teacher started doing some digging.

It was the third video posted on the Kia Boys Instagram page where she saw her son's stolen Kia. It was cruising around on Grand River and Oakman.

"He has an Ohio State plate around his license plate. And I said ‘not too many people from Michigan have this plate’ - I just knew it was his car," said Massey.

Massey's mission didn't stop there. She drove to the area where she says she saw her son's car.

"I immediately called police and said ‘hey - my vehicle - we saw it in the area’ the police immediately came out to patrol but unfortunately, they couldn’t find them," she said.

The entire story has left her furious that the hard work her son put in to purchase the car was rewarded with thievery.