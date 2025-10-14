Detroit mom gave pocketknife to 13-year-old ‘to defend herself’ on the way home from school - prosecutor

The Brief A Detroit mother and her 13-year-old daughter are facing multiple misdemeanor charges after the daughter allegedly stabbed another girl at Gompers Elementary. Prosecutors allege the mother gave her daughter a pocketknife on school grounds before the stabbing incident, which stemmed from a disagreement between the teens. The victim was hospitalized in stable condition, and the school security guard who reportedly failed to search the student has been removed pending investigation.



A Detroit mom and her 13-year-old daughter are both facing charges after prosecutors said she gave her daughter a pocketknife to defend herself on the way home from school - which was allegedly used in a stabbing attack of another girl at Gompers Elementary.

Lacara Anita Parks, 37, and her 13-year-old daughter are both being charged with multiple misdemeanors for the attack.

According to the prosecutors' office, Parks gave her teenager the pocketknife to defend herself on the way home from school.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Parks gave her daughter the pocketknife on October 8 on school grounds before school started. That morning, around 8:40, police said her 13-year-old daughter stabbed another 13-year-old with the knife.

The teenager has been charged with assault and possession of a weapon in a school zone. She's not being identified due to her age and was in court on Monday where she was ordered held on a $10,000 cash/surety bond.

Parks was charged with two misdemeanors, including contributing to the delinquency of a minor and possession of a weapon in a school zone. She has not yet been arraigned.

"This case illustrates that a lot of things went wrong on many levels and as a result a child was stabbed. It’s unacceptable. We can do so much better than this for our children," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

The victim was hospitalized in stable condition.

The school was closed for the remainder of the week and reopened on Monday as students were welcomed back by teachers and leaders.

Dig deeper:

Officials say the incident happened over a disagreement.

The knife was allegedly detected by a metal detector, but police say the security guard failed to search the woman.

Officials say the security guard has been removed from the school pending an investigation that could lead to termination.