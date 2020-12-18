Detroit mom meets officer who helped save son's life after shooting as part of DPD's Sgt. Santa

The Detroit Police Department is taking to the streets to help dozens of families through a difficult Christmas season. They're calling it their Sergeant Santa effort, and are delivering toys, clothes and other items to dozens of families in every precinct.

One of those families is not only grateful for the gifts - they're thankful to be alive after being involved in a frightening drive-by shooting this fall.

"I got shot four times. My son got shot one time in the arm. My baby’s father got shot one time in the arm," said Shamere Armstrong.

She and her two other children were in Honda SUV when someone opened fire on them with an AK-47. Thankfully, everyone survived.

"I’m thankful to be here to even celebrate Christmas with them because I almost didn’t make it," Armstrong said.

And it wasn’t just her kids who can check some wishlist boxes off their Christmas list - Shamere can, too. She finally got to meet the officer who rushed her son to the hospital after the shooting.

"I mean, this Christmas we’re just really trying to help out any way we can. We know they were going through a rough time," said DPD Officer Matt Conti.

The Armstrongs was one stop among many Thursday for Sergeant Santa. They delivered holiday cheer to about 50 families in Detroit.

"Certainly I want to thank, deeply thank, an anonymous donor who gave $20,000 to this effort. I mean, what a time," Chief James Craig said.

Comcast, DNR, the Detroit Tigers and a host of others helped make this effort happen.

Detroit police hosted a community closet Friday at the sixth precinct on the city’s westside and will also host a toy giveaway next Tuesday over at the ninth precinct on Gratiot.