Detroit Mosiac Youth Theatre becomes powerhouse in performing arts, offers virtual camp

The Mosaic Youth Theatre gathered a few of their talented performers, students who haven't been together since March because of COVID-19 - but it wasn't really a reunion.

They've still been performing through the pandemic, "virtually."

One song, one voice.

"What many people don't realize is yes we closed our doors to physical programming but Mosaic continued in the virtual world," said Charlene McNary.

The Mosaic Youth Theatre has been around for nearly three decades, founded to fill the gaps in metro Detroit's arts education. They are now an international powerhouse in the performing arts.

Recently the theatre group received a $35,000 grant from the national endowment for the arts funding that provides artist instruction and residencies in the schools.

"We're able to offer arts access to schools that don't have those programs," McNary said.

But Mosaic youth theatre also offers so much more. Donovan Rogers is headed to the University of Michigan in the fall on a full scholarship to continue in the performing arts. His experience here, was invaluable.

"Learning about leadership and the world around me and how to change the world through art advocacy," he said. "I just think these are some of the really important things that I've learned."

While many of these students will be moving on to study music and theatre at college in the fall, so many others still stand to benefit from this amazing program.

"We can have throughout the program year, an impact with over 450 youth," said McNary.

And even though their building is closed you can see them on Facebook and Instagram - and very soon - they're offering virtual summer camp.

"We're going to have three one week virtual classes for 7 to 10 year olds and 11 to 14 and it's free due to the generosity of our funders," she said.

You can sign up at their website (https://mosaicdetroit.org/) and make a donation if you'd like - it's all supporting students whose voices need to be heard.

"Art - especially during this particular time that we find ourselves in, has been a way for young people to regain a sense of normalcy, comfort and security," McNary said.

"Music kind of unifies us," said Zoe Frazier. "It helps us stay together and that's what we all need - we need love and joy and peace right now through this time."

"Mosaic is a place full of energy," McNary said. "And we're just excited to continue to still be here - to bring forth the work that we do and hopefully spread a little love to the world."

Find them on Facebook HERE or on Instagram HERE.