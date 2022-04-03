A Detroit mom should be planning a birthday party for a 7-year-old girl in a few months.

Instead, Jennifer Murray will be releasing balloons honoring the memory of her daughter Miracle, who died from gun violence when she was 6 months old. The tragedy remains locked in her mind and without closure.

"I don't know what it's going to take for somebody to say something," Jennifer says over Zoom.

On April 16, 2016, Jennifer, her 6-month-old daughter and a few friends were enjoying the day outside in the 18000 block of Winthrop. Family had stopped by to hang out when gun fire started.

"Not even five minutes after they got there, someone came up Clarita, stood across the street on the corner from my house, covered up and started shooting," Murray said. "So we all took off running."

Amid the chaos, she grabbed Miracle and ran into the house. She said someone was beating the back door saying they were hit.

Then she heard her daughter say "Momma, I see blood."

"I look down and my baby's eyes were closed and her tongue was hanging out of her mouth," said Murray. Miracle had been shot in the back.

Miracle Murray, daughter of Jennifer.

In the six years that have followed, her daughter's death has taken a toll on Murray. She says she lashes out at people and is more aggressive than she used to.

MORE: Mom in custody after allegedly stabbing 2-year-old in the chest

Despite her desperation, the individual responsible remains missing. No one has come forward.

Advertisement

The missing suspect is the subject of a reward offered by Crime Stoppers. Anyone with information willing to come forward could receive $2,500 if it leads to an arrest.