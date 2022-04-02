Mom in custody after allegedly stabbing 2-year-old in the chest; Detroit police investigating

A 2-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed by his mother on Detroit's west side on Saturday. Police currently have the mother in custody.

"We have violence that occurs throughout our city all the time, and this violence is perpetrated by the mother of her own child," said Detroit Police Commander Arnold Williams.

The child was stabbed at least once in the chest, according to police. His mother is currently listed as the prime suspect.

"The evidence and everything we have points to she was the one who actually committed this. She did give us a story that it was her boyfriend that did it, but the boyfriend was at his home sleeping… he had cameras around his house, so at this we believe the mother was responsible for the violence against her own child," Commander Williams said.

Police are uncertain where the crime actually happened. Police said, according to preliminary information, the mom may have driven the boy to his father’s home near 7 Mile Rd and Pierson. The dad then took the toddler to the hospital before police got there.

"The mother said she drove here with the child, so honestly we don't know where it actually took place. There was a vehicle that was involved that will be placed on evidence. This is the vehicle that the mother was driving," said Commander Williams. "It's very possible that is where the actual crime took place but at this time we don't know exactly where it took place."

The 2-year-old was transported to the hospital and was last listed in temporary serious condition. Thankfully, he is expected to recover from his injuries.

"The mother was very calm… almost a calm that a mother shouldn't have for a child that has an injury like that. But, it's very possible she could've been shocked or some other thing, so I'm really not in liberty to say what her state of mind was," Commander Williams said.

The stabbing is currently under investigation.

