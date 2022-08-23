Suspects steal 6 guns, ammunition from Detroit home
article
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Four men broke into a home on Detroit's west side and stole multiple firearms and ammunition.
Footage from inside the home released by Detroit police showed several individuals dressed in black walking down the stairs while holding firearms. According to police, no one was in the home at the time of the robbery.
Police are now asking the public for help identifying the men involved in the home invasion. It happened in the afternoon on Aug. 14 in the 17500 block of Faust, near the Southfield Freeway.
According to police, the four men stole six firearms, ammo, and other items from the home.
READ NEXT: Dearborn bank robber who hid in port-a-potty facing 20-year prison sentence
The suspects are described as:
- Suspect 1 is described as a male, 16-18 years old, 5-foot-11-inches, 160-180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue surgical mask, orange gloves, black sweatshirt with a red logo on the front, and black pants
- Suspect 2 is described as a male, 18-20 years old, 5-foot10-inches, 160-180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black ski mask (half face), black sweatshirt with a white circle logo on it, gray gloves, and black pants.
- Suspect 3 is described as a male, 14-16 years old, 5-foot-4-inches, 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black ‘North Face’ jacket, and black pants.
- Suspect 4 is described as a male, 14-16 years old, 5-foot-6-inches, 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, and a black puffy vest.