Suspects steal 6 guns, ammunition from Detroit home

Four men broke into a home on Detroit's west side and stole multiple firearms and ammunition.

Footage from inside the home released by Detroit police showed several individuals dressed in black walking down the stairs while holding firearms. According to police, no one was in the home at the time of the robbery.

Police are now asking the public for help identifying the men involved in the home invasion. It happened in the afternoon on Aug. 14 in the 17500 block of Faust, near the Southfield Freeway.

According to police, the four men stole six firearms, ammo, and other items from the home.

The suspects are described as: