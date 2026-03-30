Detroit neighborhood angry over trash dumped at abandoned Greenfield apartment complex

The Brief Many Detroit residents along Greenfield Road are upset over the conditions of an abandoned apartment complex passed McNichols. Neighbors say the complex is a source of drugs and prostitution. Detroit police say they are aware of the situation.



Many driving southbound on Greenfield Road passing McNichols in Detroit may see a messy situation at an abandoned apartment complex.

Residents in the neighborhood were upset as trash, junk and graffiti marked the area.

What they're saying:

FOX 2 went to Southfield and talked with residents who say they are sick of the eyesore in their community.

"This is what I would call a sore to the community," said one resident. "This is an eyesore. When my family comes over and they look at this, I feel embarrassed, you know what I’m saying."

Others in the area said they wish the police would step up their patrols, saying drugs and prostitution goes on in the abandoned complex, leaving many worried for the safety of their community.

"I don’t blame anybody. I blame everybody because we are a community. We’re like a tribe. And the tribe takes care of each other," another resident said.

The other side:

FOX 2 did reach out to the City Of Detroit. They said they were aware of the problem and just after we left, they slapped a yellow sticker on the property, giving notice to the owner that it had to be cleaned up.