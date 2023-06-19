Detroit neighbors where 8-year-old killed say speeding typical

A neighborhood on Detroit's west side is typically populated with children playing outside. Whether that's on their bikes or playing basketball, kids near Fielding and Belton are usually together. But not on Monday.

On Saturday, the day before Father's Day, a 19-year-old woman hit and killed an 8-year-old as he crossed the street. The boy's father was there and rushed him to the hospital but he was pronounced dead. The woman has been arrested for driving without a license.

"The kids are our future, and to see that baby lose his life. It was sad. It was really sad I was speechless," said neighbor Sornora Stovall. "I just heard a thump when I came to the door I noticed the baby was laying in the street. I think everybody was in shock that it had happened, so I immediately grab my phone and called 911."

Police haven't confirmed if the 19-year-old was speeding but neighbor Brandon Franklin says it's a pretty common sight in their neighborhood.

"My kids don’t go in the street at all. They only go so far on the sidewalk and that’s it. Because people speed and fly up and down the streets," Franklin said.

Both neighbors are now thinking about the boy's family and the driver.

"I just pray for the family to be with them. Everybody drive safe, pay attention on the road," Franklin said. "(The) young girl I can imagine she’s probably scarred for life, so I pray for her as well."

Stovall also has an idea to make the west side safer for everyone.

‘’Maybe we can rally and get a park across the street so they can be safe over here and play safely I just think it would be better for the community," Stovall said.