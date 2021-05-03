Detroit now paying $50 to anyone who convinces someone to get a vaccine

Starting today, anyone that convinces someone else to get a vaccine will receive $50 from the city of Detroit.

The "Good Neighbor" program introduced last week will help boost vaccine rates in the city, the mayor said Wednesday.

Mike Duggan is banking on the idea people will be more convinced to get a shot if their friend tells them to rather than if an expert tells them to. "Nobody wants to listen to Dr. Fauci or me or Gov. Whitmer tell them one more time to take the vaccine," he said earlier. "But they will listen to their neighbors."

Under the expanded program, registered Good Neighbors can earn $50 gift cards for every Detroiter they usher through the vaccination process. From scheduling residents for their first dose appointments starting Monday, to driving them to vaccination sites.

The program is using grant money for expansion.

Currently, 30.7% of the city has gotten at least one shot - about 20% behind the state.

Residents can go to the TCF Center, Northwest Activities Center, and community churches on the weekends.

In order to get reimbursed for efforts, residents will need to make sure patients have their first dose scheduled before they'll see any money.

Good Neighbor program Details

Pre-register as a Good Neighbor by calling 313-230-0505. Good Neighbors must make first-dose appointments for friends or neighbors in order to qualify. Walk-up appointments are not allowed The people getting the shot must be residents of Detroit Trips must limit people to three patients per appointment trip There is no limit to the number of people a Good Neighbor can be reimbursed for convincing to get the shot, however, if they earn more than $600, they have to complete a W-9 form on their taxes. Reimbursement will arrive in a pre-paid MasterCard

Where can appointments be made?

There are four locations where vaccine appointments can be scheduled. They include:

The TCF Center, M-F 8 am - 5 pm, 89 Steve Yzerman Drive

Northwest Activities Center, M-F, 9 am - 7 pm, 18100 Meyers

Straight Gate International Church, M-F, 9 am - 7 pm, 10100 Grand River Ave.

Community Churches, Saturday, 9 am - 1 pm, locations and dates available upon calling.

You can learn more here.