Ford Field vaccination site to offer Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines next week

The single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be available next week at the mass vaccination site at Ford Field.

RELATED: US lifts pause, allowing J&J COVID-19 vaccinations to resume

The shots will be available beginning Tuesday through May 17, when the site closes. Second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will also be administered.

The vaccine is free, and anyone 18 and older can get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Walk-ins will be accepted, but people are encouraged to schedule an appointment, as appointments receive priority.

Text EndCOVID to 75049 or calling the MDHHS COVID-19 Hotline at 888-535-6136 to schedule an appointment. The hotline also has resources for people who need a ride to their vaccine.

Walk-ins should enter Ford Field through Gate G. The site will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. daily. Free parking is available at 1902 St. Antoine.

Advertisement

More vaccine news: