Detroit parents facing charges after 6-year-old shoots 11-month-old with unsecured gun

The parents of an 11-month-old Detroit boy who was shot by his 6-year-old brother are facing charges.

Lolita Morgan, 28, is charged with one count of second-degree child abuse and one count of possession of a pistol without a license, and Mandel Berryman, 50, is charged with one count of second-degree child abuse, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of felony firearm.

Police say Morgan's 6-year-old son got ahold of an unsecured gun and shot his baby brother in the face and the shoulder in the 640 block of Tennessee Street the night of June 7. The child is expected to survive.

"Children and unsafely stored guns simply do not mix," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy. "I have been saying this repeatedly for eight years. We now have statewide legislation that directly addresses this issue that will go into effect next year. But now, right now, right this very minute, we can save the lives of children by just taking a few moments and putting your weapons out of any possible reach of children. Please!"