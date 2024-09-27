Detroit parking: Navigating the city during packed day featuring Tigers, Red Wings, and more

article

Friday's going to be an incredibly busy evening in Downtown Detroit as the Tigers look to cinch the playoffs, the Red Wings play their first preseason home game, and Drop Kick Murphys perform at The Fillmore.

It'll be an exciting night in the city, but you'll want to prepare ahead of time and make a plan for parking and getting around because navigating the traffic is expected to be challenging.

Here's what to know before you go:

What's going on in Detroit

Dropkick Murphys concert at The Fillmore - doors at 6 p.m.

Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox - first pitch at 6:40 p.m.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Chicago Blackhawks - puck drops at 7 p.m.

Parking in Downtown Detroit

Spot Hero allows you to see nearby parking options and prices. Plus, you can use the website to book a spot now, so it is reserved and paid for when you get there.

As of Friday morning, the lots closed to Comerica Park and The Fillmore are around $50, while the spots near Little Caesars Arena are $30.

If you're OK with walking a bit, you'll have more luck finding a spot without breaking the bank. There are lots further from the action but closer to the heart of downtown that are currently available for $20 and below, with some as cheap as $10.

Getting around Detroit

MoGo

MoGo bike stations are around Detroit, making it easy to get around on two wheels.

There are several options for using the bikes:

- Pay As You Go Pass: $1 to unlock, 25 cents a minute

- 1 Hour Pass: $10

- Explore the City (unlimited number of trips up to 60 minutes in duration and is available for three days): $15

- Prepaid Pass (Two hours of ride time that can be broken up into several trips or used all at once): $18

- Monthly Pass (Unlimited number of 60-minute trips for 30 days): $20

- Annual Pass (Unlimited number of 60-minute trips for one year): $90

- Access pass (Unlimited number of 60-minute trips for one year for people on Food Assistance, Cash Assistance/Family Independence, Medicaid, Health Michigan Plan, Children's Special Health Care Services, and Child Care Assistance): $5

See the MoGo station map here.

The QLINE

QLINE rides are free. The streetcar has 12 stops along Woodward.

It runs from 8 a.m. to midnight on Mondays through Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays.

It is suggested that you park at Wayne State Lot 12 at 6050 Woodward for $5 and take the QLINE to your event. The commuter lot near the Detroit Amtrak station is also another option for hassle-free parking near the QLINE.

Be aware that downtown's other mode of transit - the People Mover - is currently closed.

DDOT buses

Another option for getting into and around Detroit is by bus.

Check out the route map below, and find bus schedules here.