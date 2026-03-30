Detroit pastor speaks on having gun allegedly pulled on him during funeral

The Brief A pastor who was presiding over a funeral service, says at one point a handgun was pointed at him. When people saw the gun, they started running and grabbing their belongings. Detroit police say there were a total of five arrests that day, including the person with the gun.



A man is in police custody after allegedly brandishing a gun inside a funeral home on Saturday morning.

The pastor, who was presiding over the service, says at one point a handgun was pointed at him.

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It was fear and chaos at New McFall Brothers Funeral Home on Dexter Avenue in Detroit. Pastor Darthanian Nicholas was on site to officiate the funeral service of a teen who he says was a victim of gun violence.

Before the chaotic moments began, he had requested people take their seats. That’s when he says one man became angry. The frantic moments were caught on security camera video.

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But the pastor says he soon saw the gun. Police said that the man never fired the weapon. Instead, the pastor de-escalated the situation.

"The pastor — the calm he kept and the way he handled himself — he's a hero," said DPD Capt. John Stewart.

The suspect was arrested soon after. Four other people were later taken into custody for various weapons offenses.

Detroit police were already in the area of the funeral home.

Sources tell FOX 2 the suspect is the brother of the victim.