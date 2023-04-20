Detroit pizza delivery shooting suspect's bond reduced to $5K after defense argues he wasn't shooter

article

A man charged in connection with a shooting stemming from an errant pizza delivery in Detroit received a lower bond Thursday.

Deon Ray Thomas, 32, was charged earlier this week with assault with intent to murder, four counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, four counts of felonious assault, and 12 counts of felony firearm.

Thomas' bond was originally set at $500,000 cash/surety but was lowered to $5,000 after his attorney argued that the prosecution did not provide enough evidence to prove that he was the shooter.

The charges against Thomas were issued after authorities say a pizza delivered to the wrong house on Penrod near Schoolcraft and the Southfield Freeway led to a shootout April 11.

Authorities said Thomas allegedly shot a 31-year-old man, a 36-year-old woman, and two 14-year-old boys after they ate the pizza that wasn't theirs. Thomas was also shot during the argument.

Thomas is due back in court Tuesday for a preliminary exam.