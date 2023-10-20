Detroit police: 1 person shot at funeral repass for hit-and-run victim

Detroit police are at the scene of a shooting at a funeral repass after a fight spilled out of a banquet hall on the east side Friday.

One person was shot in the 18000 block of Van Dyke near Stockton at 7 p.m. with the victim being transported to the hospital. A suspect was arrested at the scene.

Detroit police say that a large fight broke out during the repass, a meal held following a funeral, which led to the shooting.

The repass was held to remember hit-and-run victim Charmel Montgomery, who was killed crossing Grand River on Oct. 1. Charmel was leaving Lovelee Vibes Grill on Detroit’s west side, crossing Grand River when she was hit.

When the police arrived, gunfire was exchanged in what was described as a chaotic situation. Police are still looking into who shot who, and if a police officer may have fired at someone.

A witness who claimed to be a relative, told FOX 2 that the shooting stemmed from a misunderstanding.

"My stepdad just got shot," said a woman. "Do you know what I am going through right now? All because of a misunderstanding. A misunderstanding that carried on outside, and people got guns. And because they got guns, my stepdad got shot."

Charles Fitzgerald, the assistant Detroit police chief, said that more than one person at the repass was armed with guns.

"As the officers approached, they come on scene and see a man with a gun in his hand, squeezing (some shots) in the air," he said. "They get him into custody, and the officer sees another person with a weapon. He gives a brief chase, shots are fired, We don't know if the officer struck the person or if he was struck prior to (the chase)."

