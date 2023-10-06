Mother of 3 killed in hit-and-run on Grand River, family pleads for justice

A Detroit family is heartbroken - after a mother is killed in a hit-and-run, while the driver remains at large.

Charmel Montgomery was killed in the early morning hours of October 1st.

"She was so happy out there, being happy and enjoying her life," said mother Loclesha Montgomery. "I had just seen her the day before. I work right around the corner from her."

Charmel was leaving Lovelee Vibes Grill on Detroit’s west side, crossing Grand River when she was hit.

"Twenty-nine years old," her mother said. "My daughter graduated from high school, she got three children she (was taking) care of. She was a beautiful person and did not deserve this.

"My daughter did things that I could have never done on my own, she was so strong."

Loclesha worries about how Charmel’s three sons will go on without her.

"I wish my momma was here right now," said one of her boys.

Loclesha shared a heartfelt message to the person responsible.

"Whoever did this I know it was a mistake, just turn yourself in, so her children can be at peace," she said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for Charmel’s funeral. GO HERE if you would like to donate.