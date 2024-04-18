Detroit police: 3 men, 1 juvenile arrested in connection to stolen vehicle

One day after a man's vehicle was taken at gunpoint, Detroit police located it and arrested those inside.

The vehicle was stolen in the area of Grand River and McGraw around 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Detroit police.

Approximately 5:30 p.m. Thursday, the vehicle was located in Detroit and followed to the parking lot of a Walmart in Dearborn.

Three adult men and one juvenile male were inside the vehicle. They were all taken into custody without incident, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Section (CATS) at 313-596-2555 or 1-800-SPEAKUP.

No other details were provided at this time.