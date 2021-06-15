Detroit police 6th Precinct reopens Community Closet for those in need

The Detroit Police Department is re-launching a program to help citizens on the city's west side.

"We are standing inside what used to be a jail cell," said Rudy Harper, second deputy chief DPD. "It has been transformed into a Community Closet."

The 6th Precinct's own Community Closet is now open after being shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the department needs your help to give aid to those in need.

"We were trying to figure out how to better use this space and serve the community in a great way and came up with the idea of the Community Closet," Sgt William O'Brien said.

Detroiter LuWanda Williamson found out first-hand after she moved out of a shelter and into her own place.

That's when Williamson said officers with the Community Closet reached out to her.

"(They asked) 'Do you need things like covers, tissue, soaps towels?'" she said.

It was just what Williamson needed allowing the limited funds from her paycheck to go toward paying rent.

"So I came down here and I was set for like, two-three months with tissue, paper towels," Williamson said.

Take a look inside the Community Closet inside what used to be a holding cell.

The closet also includes coats, hats, business attire for men and women for job interviews or toys for kids and diapers for babies

The Community Closet is located at the police station at 11450 Warwick at Plymouth Road and it's for all Detroiters, made possible from donations.

"Here we have our food pantry," O'Brien said. "The majority of the food comes from community members pulling up to the precinct coming up to the door saying I have food I want to donate to Community Closet."

In fact, donations of all types help keep this Community Closet in motion and you can also offer financial support.

To learn how you can make a donation or receive assistance call the 6th Precinct at 313-596-5600 or go to the Facebook page HERE.

"Everything is here. Whatever you need at any time, whatever you may need, the 6th precinct most definitely has it," Williamson said.