Detroit police arrest 5th person in connection with murder of Wayne County sheriff's deputy

A fifth suspect who is believed to be connected to the murder of a Wayne County sheriff's deputy was arrested Friday.

The arrest happened just hours after Detroit police announced that four people had been arrested after Deputy Devante Jones was killed in September.

Police said they were following the fifth suspect at 30 mph. When they attempted to pull the suspect over around 3:20 p.m. Friday, the suspect crashed into pole at Gratiot and Crane on the east side

There were at least two children also in the car. Their ages and conditions are unknown.

Earlier in the day, Detroit police shared that four people had been arrested after search warrants were executed in Michigan, Ohio, and Georgia.

Police Chief James White said the investigation into deputy Devante Jones' death was "quite complex," and "very very layered" during a press briefing, but declined to go into details regarding any connection between the suspects and victim.