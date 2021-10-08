Detroit police say arrest made in fatal shooting of Wayne County corrections officer

Detroit police plan on giving an update on an investigation into the murder of a Wayne County sheriff deputy after an arrest was made in the case.

An 11:30 a.m. press conference is scheduled to address arrests made in connection to the murder of Devante Jones, an off-duty corrections officer at the time he was shot. FOX 2 will stream the press conference on FOX2Detroit.com.

Jones was shot in the early hours of Sept. 20 after he dropped off a friend in the area of East Forest Avenue and the Chrysler Service Drive, which is just outside of the downtown area.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office had few details to offer in the afternoon following the shooting. The undersheriff called the incident heartbreaking.

Jones was shot multiple times, according to police. He was in a car when the gunfire began. In an effort to escape injury, police said Jones left his car and fled the area.

He was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Detroit Receiving Hospital. He succumbed to his injuries at 4:48 a.m.

Prior to the shooting, Jones had gotten off his shift, which ended at 11 p.m. Sunday. The person he had dropped off was not a member of the sheriff's department, police said.

"We're pretty confident we're going to get the shooter," Undersheriff Mike Jaafar said during a news conference later that day.

The arrest update will include members of the Detroit Homicide Task Force and other law enforcement agencies.

Jones was a father who had another child that was expected to be born in November. He joined the department in October 2019 where he worked in Jail Division 1.