Wayne County corrections officer killed after being shot several times in Detroit

A corrections officer in Wayne County was shot several times Monday morning while off-duty, the sheriff said.

Officer Devante Jones, 23, was rushed to the hospital after receiving multiple gunshots in east Detroit.

He died around 4:50 a.m. according to police.

Jones was dropping someone off in the area of East Forest and Chrysler Service Drive in Detroit when he was shot.

"We offer our condolences and prayers to the family who have lost their loved one in the most tragic way," said Sheriff Raphael Washington in a statement. "This resonates with all of us on the job. We’re going to do all we can find out what happened."

An investigation is ongoing but no information has been released. Detroit police are investigating alongside the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

According to police, Jones' vehicle was shot multiple times, which led him to flee in an attempt to escape. He succumbed to his injuries at 4:48 a.m. at Detroit Receiving Hospital.

His family has been notified of his death.

Jones had joined the department in October 2019 where he worked in Jail Division 1.

Anyone with any information about this fatal shooting is asked to contact the DPD Homicide unit or the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.