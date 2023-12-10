Expand / Collapse search

Detroit police arrest person of interest in Samantha Woll stabbing death

By Dave Herndon
Published 
Updated 10:32PM
Detroit
FOX 2 Detroit
article

Detroit synagogue president Samantha Woll was found murdered outside of her home on Saturday, Oct. 21.

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect arrested by Detroit Police for the murder of Samantha Woll police sources confirm with FOX 2.

This is the second person arrested in the case. The first one was eventually released without being charged. 

"DPD can confirm that a person of interest has been taken into custody in furtherance of the investigation into the murder of Samantha Woll. In an effort to ensure the integrity of this ongoing investigation, no further details will be released at this time," a statement from police read in part.

Suspect arrested in connection to synagogue president Samantha Woll's death

The suspect announcement "was a welcomed development," said Sam Dubin, assistant director at the Jewish Community Relations Council/American Jewish Committee. "We still have many unanswered questions, and we're looking forward, in the coming days hopefully, in answering some of those questions."

40-year-old Samantha Woll was the board president at Isaac Agree Downtown and also worked as the Deputy District Director for Rep. Elissa Slotkin.

Woll was found deceased outside her home in the 1300 block of Joliet Place on Oct. 21. 