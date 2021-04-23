Detroit police arrest suspects in 2 silver Nissan Altimas after 2 chases on same day

In a single day, Detroit police chase a pair of suspects both in silver Nissan Altimas. And one of them could be tied to two separate shootings -- leaving five people injured.

It all comes down to the suspect's vehicle description - a silver Nissan Altima. On Thursday in each chase which happened about eight hours apart, they got the driver in custody. Their challenge now is figuring who committed these crimes.



A silver Nissan Altima crashed into a tree Thursday afternoon near Whittier and Wayburn. Police said a 48-year-old guy got out and took off running - but not before leading Detroit police on a 20-minute chase. The man who gave FOX 2 video saw it happen.

"He ran down the alley and that’s when they caught him," the witness said. "They had so many police officers here, they had the K-9 unit, they got him."

They stopped him because he was driving a silver Nissan Altima which police say was not only stolen - but had a stolen plate.

It also matched the description of a vehicle linked to two sets of east side shootings from Saturday, April 17th.

In one incident, two people were shot on Bewick and three people shot on Wilshire Drive, just 20 minutes apart.



"Our shell casings also comes back to a homicide several months ago in the east side," said Cmdr. Eric Decker, Detroit Major Crimes

The shell casings from Wilshire tied to a November homicide also on the east side.

But Cmdr. Eric Decker tells FOX 2 the Altima that the 48-year-old was driving is not the suspect vehicle in the Saturday shootings. Although the 48-year-old was still arrested for fleeing and alluding and driving a stolen car.

"We have very limited reasons that we’ll actually pursue somebody," Decker said. "This falls under our pursuit guidelines because of the nature of the crimes he’s been involved with."

We’re talking two police chases on the same day.

DPD tried to stop another silver Nissan Altima around 8 p.m. Thursday said to be connected to the Saturday shootings and the homicide from months ago. That driver took off also.

Police took the 23-year-old into custody inside the Greektown Casino garage. He too, lead police on a chase. Michigan State Police chased from the air until he pulled into the garage - and asked for a ride in someone else’s car. But police still got him.

"Not a bad place to stop when you’re a bad guy because the helicopter can’t see you," Decker said. "But a really bad place because all the video that’s inside of there."

Drivers of two different silver Nissan Altimas were arrested after two chases Thursday.

While Decker tells us he feels confident the Altima that the 23-year-old was driving is tied to the Saturday shootings, they are still working on confirming who did the crime. Police are still investigating.

